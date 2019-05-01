Hercules Capital Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.31 (flat Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $59.36M (+21.9% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, htgc has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 3 downward.