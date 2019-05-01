California Resources Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.31 (-272.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $635M (+4.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, crc has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward.