Teradata Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.20 (+5.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $487.57M (-3.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, tdc has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 12 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 8 downward.