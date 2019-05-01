Dunkin' Brands Group Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Dunkin' Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.62 (flat Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $312.38M (+3.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, dnkn has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 9 downward.