Timken up 5% post Q1 earnings beat; raises FY19 EPS guidance

Timken (TKR +5.4% ) reported Q1 sales growth of 10.9% Y/Y to $979.7M, driven by organic growth in the Process Industries segment and benefit of acquisitions.

Gross margin improved by 90 bps to 30.9%; and operating margin improved by 215 bps to 15.3%.

Q1 Adj. EBITDA was $202.4M (+30.2% Y/Y) and margin expanded by 310 bps to 20.7%.

Mobile Industries sales $500M (+2.3% Y/Y); and Adj. EBIT margin of 13.2% up by 260 bps .

Process Industries sales $479.7M (+15.2% Y/Y); and Adj. EBIT margin of 22.9% up by 220 bps .

Company generated cash from operations of $52.3M and free cash flow of $36.1M during the quarter.

FY19 Guidance, raised: Revenue growth of ~8% to ~10%; EPS range of $4.95 to $5.15 (prior $4.55 to $4.75); and Adj. EPS share range of $5.15 to $5.35 (prior $4.70 to $4.90); net cash from operations ~$510M (prior ~$450M); and FCF ~$360M (prior ~$300M).

