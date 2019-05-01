TPG Specialty Lending Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.47 (-7.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $56.4M (-2.4% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, tslx has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward.