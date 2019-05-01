El Pollo Loco Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.15 (-11.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $109.42M (+3.5% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, loco has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward.