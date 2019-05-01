NRG Energy Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.38 (-56.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.13B (-12.0% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, nrg has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward.