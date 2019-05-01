National Fuel Gas Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.14 (+2.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $602.15M (+11.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, nfg has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.