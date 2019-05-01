Alliant Energy Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.51 (-1.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $903.85M (-1.4% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, lnt has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.