Adtalem Global Education Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.65 (-9.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $315.35M (-7.8% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, atge has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 13% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward.