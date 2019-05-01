InterDigital Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.13 (-89.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $70.19M (-19.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, idcc has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward.