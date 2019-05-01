Skyworks Solutions Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.43 (-12.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $809.52M (-11.4% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, swks has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 21 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 20 downward.