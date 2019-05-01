Beazer Homes Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Beazer Homes (NYSE:BZH) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.06 (-83.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $402.98M (-11.5% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, bzh has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.