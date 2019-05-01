ExpressJet Airlines begins taking E175s deliveries

ExpressJet Airlines says it took delivery of its first of 25 new Embraer E175 aircraft in a handover ceremony at the Embraer factory and delivery center in São José dos Campos, Brazil.

ExpressJet will take delivery of new E175s through the remainder of the year.

ExpressJet calls the E175 a significant milestone in the carrier's growth as an exclusive United Express carrier.

In order to support the E175 fleet growth, ExpressJet plans to hire more than 600 new pilots in 2019.

ExpressJet Airlines was sold to United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) joint venture ManaAir LLC by SkyWest for $70M last year.

Source: Press Release