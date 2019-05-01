Under Armour Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.00 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.18B (-0.8% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, uaa has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 16 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 14 downward.

