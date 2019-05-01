Generac Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.78 (+5.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $450.73M (+13.4% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, gnrc has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 0 downward.