Berry Plastics Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Berry Plastics (NYSE:BERY) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.99 (+17.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.04B (+3.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, bery has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.