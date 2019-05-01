AmerisourceBergen Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.96 (+1.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $43.44B (+5.9% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, abc has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 12 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 2 downward.