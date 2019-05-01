Ares Management Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.37 (-5.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $308.19M (-2.8% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, ares has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.