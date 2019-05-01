Parker-Hannifin Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $3.01 (+7.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.72B (-0.8% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, ph has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 13 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 9 downward.