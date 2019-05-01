Gilead Sciences Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.60 (+8.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $5.29B (+3.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, gild has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 5 downward.