IntercontinentalExchange Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

IntercontinentalExchange (NYSE:ICE) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.90 (flat Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.28B (+4.1% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, ice has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 4 downward.