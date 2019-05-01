Expedia Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Expedia (NASDAQ:EXPE) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.36 (+21.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.69B (+7.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, expe has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 10 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 10 downward.