Xylem Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.56 (+9.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.25B (+2.5% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, xyl has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 10 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 5 downward.