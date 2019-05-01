Aqua America Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Aqua America (NYSE:WTR) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.30 (+3.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $201.17M (+3.5% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, wtr has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward.