Vulcan Materials Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.37 (-15.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $915.68M (+7.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, vmc has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 3 downward.