Shake Shack Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.13 (-13.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $127.23M (+28.4% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, shak has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 5 downward.