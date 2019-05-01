Chemours Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Chemours (NYSE:CC) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.94 (-33.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.52B (-12.1% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, cc has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward.