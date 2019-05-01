Gannett +3.9% amid core profit positivity in Q1 report

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) -- in the middle of a proxy challenge from activist investor MNG -- is up 3.9% today after topping profit expectations in its Q1 report.

Revenue fell 8% to $663.4M, and that led to an operating loss that swelled to $6.4M from a year-ago loss of $339,000. But EBITDA rose 15% to $63.3M, and EBITDA margin rose to 9.5% from 7.6%.

Same-store operating revenues fell 9%. Total digital revenues hit $245.8M, or 37% of the total.

Revenue breakout: Advertising and marketing services, $365.2M (down 11%); Circulation, $252.7M (down 5.2%); Other, $45.5M (down 1.3%).

Revenue by segment: Publishing, $579.2M (down 9.3%); ReachLocal, $97.2M (up 0.7%).

EBITDA by segment: Publishing, $81.4M (up 4.7%); ReachLocal, $7.6M (up 22.9%).

For the full year, it's reiterating guidance for revenues of $2.74B-$2.81B (vs. consensus for $2.77B); EBITDA of $285M-$295M; and capex of $50M-$60M excluding real estate.

