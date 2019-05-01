Stericycle Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.87 (-28.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $866.19M (-3.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, srcl has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 5 downward.