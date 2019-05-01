PTC Therapeutics Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.69 (-50.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $70.38M (+25.5% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, ptct has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.