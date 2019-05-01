Westlake Chemical Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.28 (-41.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.09B (-2.8% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, wlk has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward.