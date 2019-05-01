Flowserve Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.34 (+25.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $943.79M (+2.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, fls has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 1 downward.