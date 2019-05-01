Viavi Solutions Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.12 (-7.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $259.86M (+18.4% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, viav has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 4 downward.