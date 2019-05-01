Unisys Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.28 (+47.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $646.3M (-8.8% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, uis has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.