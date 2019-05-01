Ingredion Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.64 (-15.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.45B (-1.4% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, ingr has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward.