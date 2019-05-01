Stratasys Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.06 (+20.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $152.78M (-0.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, ssys has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 6 downward.