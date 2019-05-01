BlackLine Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.01 (-200.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $63.33M (+23.5% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, bl has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 2 downward.