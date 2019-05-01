CIGNA Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

CIGNA (NYSE:CI) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $3.75 (-8.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $32.79B (+187.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, ci has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 5 downward.