Wayfair Inc. Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$1.61 (-76.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.92B (+37.1% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, w has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 15 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 3 downward.