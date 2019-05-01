MercadoLibre Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.13 (+55.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $420.48M (-3.0% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, meli has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 4 downward.