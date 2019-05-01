Church & Dwight Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.66 (+4.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.04B (+3.0% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, chd has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 4 downward.