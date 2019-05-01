Murphy Oil Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.11 (-52.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $557.15M (-8.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, mur has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 2 downward.