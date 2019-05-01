Clear Channel Outdoor starts new independent life with fresh board

Coinciding with iHeartMedia (OTCPK:IHRTQ) emerging from a restructuring process, Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings (CCO -1.5% ) starts a new chapter as an independent company with its own board.

Chairman Ben Moreland will be the lead independent director on the newly appointed board. He's joined by William Eccleshare, current CEO and board chairman of the company's international division, Clear Channel International.

Also on the new board: John Dionne, Lisa Hammitt, Andrew Hobson, Tom King, Joe Marchese, MT Rainey, and Jinhy Yoon.

"Our new board has a wealth of global experience from diverse and complimentary backgrounds including the tech, data, and advertising industries and the financial expertise to support CCOH as it continues to drive the best customer solutions and innovations for out of home," Moreland says.