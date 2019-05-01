Huntington Ingalls Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Huntington Ingalls (NYSE:HII) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $3.28 (-5.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.95B (+4.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, hii has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward.