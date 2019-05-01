Quanta Services Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.83 (+107.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.65B (+9.5% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, pwr has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 2 downward.