Penn National Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Penn National (NASDAQ:PENN) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.38 (-20.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.29B (+58.1% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, penn has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 7 downward.