Pembina Pipeline Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is C$0.56 (-5.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is C$2.28B (+23.9% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, pba has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.