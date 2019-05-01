Motorola Solutions Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.15 (+4.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.62B (+10.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, msi has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 0 downward.